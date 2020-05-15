Home

Janine Denise (Jan) LAWSON

Janine Denise (Jan) LAWSON In Memoriam
LAWSON, Janine Denise (Jan). 15th May 1960-26th April 2006 Today would have been your special birthday Jan, but sadly you left us 14 years ago. If roses grow in Heaven, please pick a bunch, place them in Jan's arms and tell her they're from us. And when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because loving her and remembering her is easy, we do it everyday. We miss you so much Jan and wish you could have stayed. Love from Mum and Dad, daughter Shariya and all the Lawson family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2020
