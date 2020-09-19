|
HAY-CHAPMAN, Janina Elizabeth (Jasia). Born March 6, 1967. Passed away on September 11, 2020. Suddenly passed away at North Shore Intensive Care Unit last Friday, after losing the battle to a long illness. Much loved partner of Daniel Cassie, survived by her daughter Leigh Grootegoed. Special thanks to the Haematology departments of Waitakere and North Shore hospitals. She will be missed, and a memorial celebration will be held at her famous Henderson residence on Saturday 17th October from 1:00pm onwards. Of course it goes without saying: Fords only parking on the property. Please BYO food and drink, a good story, maybe a photo. Contact tracing will be available. Call Daniel on 022 477 3445 for any further details or questions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020