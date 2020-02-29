Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Waters Funerals
81 Franklin Road
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice SPROULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice SPROULL

Add a Memory
Janice SPROULL Notice
SPROULL, Janice. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Retirement Village on 27 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Sproull. Much loved mother and mother in law to Craig and Helen, Stuart and Sonya. Loved Grandma of Cameron, Calum, Ashlee and Renee. Will be missed by Abigail and Jake. You will forever be in our hearts. A Funeral Service for Jan will be held on Thursday 5th March 2020, 10:30am at Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -