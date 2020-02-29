|
|
|
SPROULL, Janice. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Retirement Village on 27 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Sproull. Much loved mother and mother in law to Craig and Helen, Stuart and Sonya. Loved Grandma of Cameron, Calum, Ashlee and Renee. Will be missed by Abigail and Jake. You will forever be in our hearts. A Funeral Service for Jan will be held on Thursday 5th March 2020, 10:30am at Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020