WRIGHT, Janice Noelene. Aged 81 years, passed away peacefully on the 22 June 2019. Loving wife of Harold and treasured mother and mother in law of Kathryn and Brooke, Maree and Paul. Adored Gran of Malcolm and Casey, Stephen and Kirstyn, Amber, Tayla and Jamie, and great gran of Cooper. A celebration of Janice's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Friday 28 June at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Rest in peace we love you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
