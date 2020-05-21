|
BREMER, Janice May. Registered Dietitian. Janice sadly passed away suddenly on May 15, 2020, at home. Much loved mum of Carmen Sarjeant. Loved sister of Kevin, Marg, and Lorraine. A very special aunty of Scott, Nick, Shaan, and Richard. A loyal and lifelong friend. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Janice Bremer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation has been held, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020