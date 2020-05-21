Home

Janice May BREMER

Janice May BREMER Notice
BREMER, Janice May. Registered Dietitian. Janice sadly passed away suddenly on May 15, 2020, at home. Much loved mum of Carmen Sarjeant. Loved sister of Kevin, Marg, and Lorraine. A very special aunty of Scott, Nick, Shaan, and Richard. A loyal and lifelong friend. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Janice Bremer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation has been held, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020
