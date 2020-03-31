|
VAUGHAN, Janice Mary. On Thursday the 27th March 2020, peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a short illness, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of Graham and adored mother and mother-in-law of Deborah and Lester, Steve and Fiona and Tony and Barbara. Much loved nana of Sam, Madison, Nicole, Hayley and Isabella and treasured sister of Cath. A truly lovely, kind and caring person who will be sadly missed. A private cremation will be held and when circumstances permit a service will be arranged to celebrate Jan's life. In lieu of flowers and because of her long-term commitment to North Shore Hospice, contributions to Harbour Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to the Vaughan Family, 2302/142 Shakespeare Road, Takapuna, Auckland 0622 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020