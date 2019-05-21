|
|
|
CLAYTON, Janice Mary. On Saturday, May 18, 2019, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital aged 80 years. Dearly loved Wife of her late husband Tom (TC). Cherished and loved Mother to Carolyn and Michael, Miranda and Evan, Susan and Ashley. Cherished and adored Grandma of Jessy, Brooke, Ricky and Jonathan, Matthew, James and Kimberley. A service for Janice will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street Whakatane, on Wednesday, 22 May at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice E.B.O.P would be appreciated, PO Box 275, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications to the Clayton Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
