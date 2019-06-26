WHATMOUGH, Janice Marie (Jan) (nee Nisbet). Peacefully at home on Monday 24th June 2019. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Loved mother of Ian and Danika, Natalie and Mike, Katrina and Lance and Gary and Judith. Adored Grandma of Kendal and Levi, Kyro and Tyzin and Hazel. "As we watched you fade away; Our hearts were breaking, As you fought so hard to stay; We knew you had to leave us, But you never went alone, For part of us went with you, The day you left your home." A service for Jan will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10am on Saturday the 29th June 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers sent to Cancer Research Auckland PO Box 1724 Shortland Street Auckland 1140, would be appreciated. All communications to Whatmough family,163 Whatmough Rd, R.D.1 Hikurangi 0181.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019