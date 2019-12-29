Home

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Matamata RSA
5 Ngaio Street
Matamata
Janice Lorraine EDGE

EDGE, Janice Lorraine. Passed away peacefully at home on 27 December 2019. Deeply loved wife of Bill, Treasured mum of Lyndon and lyn, Quentin and Jane, Jan-Maree and Graig, A very special and loved nana of Chelsea, Sophie and Cody. She will be deeply missed but forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace xxx A Service for Janice will be held in the Matamata RSA, 5 Ngaio Street, Matamata on Tuesday 31December 2019 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Edge family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
