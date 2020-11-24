Home

Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woodside Estate
130 Woodside Road
Matangi
View Map
Janice Lorraine . (Dick) HUMPHREY

Janice Lorraine . (Dick) HUMPHREY Notice
HUMPHREY, Janice Lorraine (nee Dick). 74 Years Passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday 21st November 2020 Loving Wife of Alf Loved Mother of Tina and Ian (son-in-law) and Teresa Dearly loved Nan Jan of Xanthe and Sarah. A strong lady with a tender heart A service will be held for Janice at Woodside Estate, 130 Woodside Road, Matangi on Thursday 26th November at 11.00 am All communications -C/O Pellows Funeral Directors PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
