HUMPHREY, Janice Lorraine (nee Dick). 74 Years Passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday 21st November 2020 Loving Wife of Alf Loved Mother of Tina and Ian (son-in-law) and Teresa Dearly loved Nan Jan of Xanthe and Sarah. A strong lady with a tender heart A service will be held for Janice at Woodside Estate, 130 Woodside Road, Matangi on Thursday 26th November at 11.00 am All communications -C/O Pellows Funeral Directors PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020