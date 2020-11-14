|
O'HANLON, Janice Evelyn (nee Lewis, nee Savage). Janice died peacefully after a short illness on 10 November, 2020, aged 72. Cherished wife of Michael and loving mother of Michelle and Ted, and Ian and Natalie. Loved Nan to Richmond, Saphron, Dougal, Jemima, Cruz, Brook, Indie and Taika. Janice was a very special person to everyone she touched. At Janice's request, a private service is being held. All communications to State of Grace, PO Box 8, Albany Village. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020