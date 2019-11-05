|
RADOVAN, Janice Elaine (nee Beattie). Born October 17, 1932. Passed away on November 03, 2019. Loving wife of Archibald Barry. Loved mother of Susan (deceased), Barbara and Murray. Mother-in-law to Gary and Tina. Much loved Nana of Kane, Luke, Julia, Max, Adam, Liliani and Jackson. Loving "G.Nana" of her 8 great grandchildren. She will be forever missed. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held at the Manly Methodist Church, 945 Whangaparaoa Road, Manly on Thursday November 07, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019