Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Putaruru Domain Road Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Putaruru Gospel Chapel
Kensington street
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice McCONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Debra (Seaton) McCONNELL

Add a Memory
Janice Debra (Seaton) McCONNELL Notice
McCONNELL, Janice Debra, (nee Seaton). Suddenly at her home on the 28th February 2020; Aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife to James. Much loved and loving mother to Andrew, Daniel, and Alana. Cherished daughter to Peter and Anne Seaton, and incredible older sister to Maree, and Michael and Naomi, and their families. Loved daughter in law to Norm and the late Ruth McConnell and their families. "A generous caring friend, at home with her Lord, where there is fullness of joy." Donations to the Christian Mission Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Everybody is welcome to join us at a Graveside service which will be held at the Putaruru Domain Road Cemetery on Friday 6th March at 1p.m. followed by a Celebration service to be held at the Putaruru Gospel Chapel, Kensington street at 2p.m. Janice's request was to wear bright colour to her service. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -