HICKMAN, Janice Christine. Six long years now, since we lost our precious Jan, cherished wife, mother, nana, and sister, who slipped away to heavenly peace and joy. You live forever in our hearts and minds. We continue on, not only with the grief that you have gone but with the joy that you ever were, held by our beautiful memories. Forever remembered by your loving husband Hugh, Kathy and Jared, Lindy and Ben, Max, Ben, Emily and Sam, Kaye and Roger, and their families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020