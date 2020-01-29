Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Legacy Gardens
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice BURGESS


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Janice BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Janice. 22 September 1939 ? 23 January 2020 Peacefully at home. Adored wife of the late Keith. Loving Mother, and Mother-in-law to Neil, Gavin and Natasha. Loved and treasured Nana to Mia and Joe. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Friday 31 January at 12pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jburgess2301 All communication to the Burgess family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -