BURGESS, Janice. 22 September 1939 ? 23 January 2020 Peacefully at home. Adored wife of the late Keith. Loving Mother, and Mother-in-law to Neil, Gavin and Natasha. Loved and treasured Nana to Mia and Joe. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Friday 31 January at 12pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jburgess2301 All communication to the Burgess family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020