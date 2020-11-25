|
|
|
HARRIS, Janice Anne (nee Gordon). Passed away suddenly at home on 21 November 2020, in her 75th year. Loving wife of Geoffrey; mother and mother-in-law of Trisha and John, Debbie and Ant, Jennifer and Bruce; grandmother of Shane, Michael, Matthew, Jasmine, Carlos, Luca, Rebecca, Cassandra, Anthony, Benjamin, Danielle and Kaitlyn; and great-grandmother of Octavia. Donations to the National Heart Foundation www.heartfoundation.org.nz would be appreciated. At Peace Forever. A service for Jan will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Monday 30 November 2020 at 1.00pm 'She who would have beautiful roses in her garden, must have beautiful roses in her heart'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020