Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:30 p.m.
All Souls Anglican Parish of Clevedon
49 North Road
Clevedon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette BUTTERFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Lesley BUTTERFIELD

Add a Memory
Janette Lesley BUTTERFIELD Notice
BUTTERFIELD, Janette Lesley. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th December 2019. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Butterfield. Treasured mother to Marcus, Colleen, Jason and Sarah, loved mother-in-law to Brian and Shareena. Adored gran to Daniela, Matthew, Brody, Cameron, Amy, Ally and Finn. A Celebration of Janette's life will be held at the All Souls Anglican Parish of Clevedon, 49 North Road, Clevedon, Auckland, on Monday 16th December 2019 at 1.30pm. Private Cremation



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -