|
|
|
BUTTERFIELD, Janette Lesley. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th December 2019. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Butterfield. Treasured mother to Marcus, Colleen, Jason and Sarah, loved mother-in-law to Brian and Shareena. Adored gran to Daniela, Matthew, Brody, Cameron, Amy, Ally and Finn. A Celebration of Janette's life will be held at the All Souls Anglican Parish of Clevedon, 49 North Road, Clevedon, Auckland, on Monday 16th December 2019 at 1.30pm. Private Cremation
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019