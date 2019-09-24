Home

Janet Veronica BATEMAN

Janet Veronica BATEMAN Notice
BATEMAN, Janet Veronica. Janet passed away peacefully at Summerset in the Bay, Napier on Sunday, September 22, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Don for 61 years. Loved mother, mother-in-law, Gran, and Great-Gran A private cremation has been held, but we would love family and friends to celebrate Janet's life on Friday, September 27 at 2.00pm, in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier. Messages to the Bateman Family, C/o PO Box 816, Napier 4140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
