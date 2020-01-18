Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet MOLLOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Therese (Jan) MOLLOY

Add a Memory
Janet Therese (Jan) MOLLOY Notice
MOLLOY, Janet Therese (Jan). Passed away 16 January 2020, at North Shore hospital after a short illness, surrounded by loving family. Beloved daughter of Joan and the late Patrick, and sister and sister-in-law of Graham (deceased), Tony and Petra, Sue and Chris, Paul and Dawn, Anne, Colin and Bernie (Australia), Helen and Spence, Andy and Ali, her 21 nieces and nephews and her 30 grand-nieces/nephews. Terribly missed by all of us. We are very grateful to the wonderful caring staff at North Shore. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 21 January at 12.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -