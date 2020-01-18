|
MOLLOY, Janet Therese (Jan). Passed away 16 January 2020, at North Shore hospital after a short illness, surrounded by loving family. Beloved daughter of Joan and the late Patrick, and sister and sister-in-law of Graham (deceased), Tony and Petra, Sue and Chris, Paul and Dawn, Anne, Colin and Bernie (Australia), Helen and Spence, Andy and Ali, her 21 nieces and nephews and her 30 grand-nieces/nephews. Terribly missed by all of us. We are very grateful to the wonderful caring staff at North Shore. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 21 January at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020