Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet KAHLENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet (nee Vette) (Jan) KAHLENBERG

Add a Memory
Janet (nee Vette) (Jan) KAHLENBERG Notice
KAHLENBERG, Janet (Jan) (nee Vette). Mum peacefully ended her journey on 22nd October 2019 after fighting a courageous battle. Loved wife of the late Dr Barry (Tiger) Kahlenberg. Loved mother of David, Maree and Rodger and Loved mother in law of Danny and Oksana. A celebration of mum's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Services, 197-199 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Tuesday 5th November at 10.30am. No flowers please just smiley faces and happy thoughts. Any correspondence to PO Box 302565, North Harbour, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.