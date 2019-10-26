|
KAHLENBERG, Janet (Jan) (nee Vette). Mum peacefully ended her journey on 22nd October 2019 after fighting a courageous battle. Loved wife of the late Dr Barry (Tiger) Kahlenberg. Loved mother of David, Maree and Rodger and Loved mother in law of Danny and Oksana. A celebration of mum's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Services, 197-199 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Tuesday 5th November at 10.30am. No flowers please just smiley faces and happy thoughts. Any correspondence to PO Box 302565, North Harbour, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019