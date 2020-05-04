|
BROWNLIE, Janet May. Janet was surrounded by loved ones when she passed away peacefully at home on Friday 1 May 2020, aged 60. Beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, respected colleague and mentor. She is gone but not forgotten by her children Daniel and Brita, Andrew, and Sophie Hayden, her parents Lesley and John, her siblings Alan, Philip and Sandra, Stuart and Anna, Susan and her 11 nieces and nephews. Go in peace Janet, and we will come together to celebrate and remember you when the time is right. Our heartfelt thanks to Harbour Hospice for their care and support. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020