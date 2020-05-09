|
|
|
CORKILL, Janet Marie (nee Douglas). In loving memory. Peacefully, surrounded by love, Janet left us on 6th May 2020 in her 95th year. Loved and cherished wife of the late Ray. Cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother. "Mum you have been such a loyal, strong and capable mother. A beautiful, gentle, and gracious woman. I will always love you. Your daughter Wendy. Rest In Peace" All messages to Janet's family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020