Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet CORKILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Marie (Douglas) CORKILL

Add a Memory
Janet Marie (Douglas) CORKILL Notice
CORKILL, Janet Marie (nee Douglas). In loving memory. Peacefully, surrounded by love, Janet left us on 6th May 2020 in her 95th year. Loved and cherished wife of the late Ray. Cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother. "Mum you have been such a loyal, strong and capable mother. A beautiful, gentle, and gracious woman. I will always love you. Your daughter Wendy. Rest In Peace" All messages to Janet's family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -