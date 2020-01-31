Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
Janet Margaret LESLIE

Janet Margaret LESLIE Notice
LESLIE, Janet Margaret. Passed away on the weekend of 25 January 2020, aged 81. Loved sister and sister in-law of Ian and Helen, Donald (deceased) and Gurli. Aunt of Tony, Geoff, Todd and Grant and their partners Janine, Jenny, Hilary and Steph. Grand aunt of Joe, Charlton, Henry, Oliver, Sophie, Frankie and Otis. A celebration of Janet's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Tuesday 4 February at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
