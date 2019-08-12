|
BALME, Janet Lois. Passed away peacefully on 9 August 2019 two days before her 86th birthday. much loved wife of George for 63 years, Devoted mother and mother- in-law of Geoff and Debbie, Robyn McNaught, Bill (Phillip) and Liza, Dig ( Richard) and Cheryl. Loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. We say goodbye to our wonderful mum whose lifetime of guidance will never be forgotten. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Hillview Rest Home. The funeral will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Esplanade, Te Kuiti at 1pm Tuesday 13 August. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hillview Rest Home would be appreciated. All communications to Balme Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940 In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019