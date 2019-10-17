Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Janet Lindsay (Jan) WILES

Janet Lindsay (Jan) WILES Notice
WILES, Janet Lindsay (Jan). On Monday 14 October 2019, suddenly, as a result of an accident, aged 70. Loved wife, for 49 years, of Ralph. Loved mother and mother in law of Janine and Steve, Nat and Ali, Jeremy and Barbara, Phil and Lucy. Loved Nan of Kiri, Cullen, Matthew, Albert, Reuben, Clara and Raffa. Loved sister and sister in law of Marian and Simon, David and Karel, Graham and Jill, Anton and Bron, Jenni, and Robyn. A much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Jan will be held in the Presbyterian Maori Mission Hall, King Street, (next to the Fire Station) Opotiki on Saturday 19 October at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Middlemore Hospital Respiratory Research and Education Fund, Private Bag 93 311, Otahuhu, Auckland 1640 or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Wiles family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
