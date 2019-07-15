|
KINZETT, Janet Laura (nee Orchard). Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Rotorua Hospital on Saturday 13 July 2019, 75 years young. Loved wife of the late David. Loved mum of Steven and Brenda; Rick and Alice; and Denise and Jason. Loved by her eight grandchildren and one great grandson. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga. Friends are invited to attend a service for Janet at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Thursday 18 July at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Kinzett family C/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019