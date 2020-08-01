Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Janet HUGHES

Janet HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Janet. Passed away on Thursday 30 July 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Kim and Niels, Geoffrey and Raewyn. Much loved nana of Jaime, Jana, and Alix. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 5 August at 12.30 pm followed by private cremation. Communications for the Hughes family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
