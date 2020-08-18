Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet CROCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Hazel (Jean) CROCKETT

Add a Memory
Janet Hazel (Jean) CROCKETT Notice
CROCKETT, Janet Hazel (Jean). Jean died peacefully at Hilda Ross Resthome on Saturday 15 August 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug and loved Mum of Colin and Raewyn and Russell and Gail. Loved Nana to Sharon and Paul, Debbie and Mike, Kelly and Matthew, Megan and Lewis and loved Nana to 11 great grandchildren. We will sadly miss our Matriarch. Rest in peace, Mum. Given current restrictions, there will be a private cremation and we will have a memorial and gathering for Jean at a later date. All communications to Jean's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -