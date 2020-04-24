Home

Janet Elva (Jan) EDMONDS

Janet Elva (Jan) EDMONDS Notice
EDMONDS, Janet Elva (Jan). Passed away on April 22, 2020. Eldest child of Ray and Elva Edmonds, formerly of Putaruru and Piopio. Born in Te Kuiti 19th Nov 1941. In her 79th year. Loved sister of Richard and Neil, sister in law of Sue and Jenny. Loved auntie of Karl, Dean, Jon, Scott and Belinda and families. A private cremation is being held. A remembrance gathering will be held at a later date, to be advised. All communications to the Edmonds family, 34 Esk Road, Miranda, RD3, Pokeno, 2473.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
