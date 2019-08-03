Home

Janet Elizabeth BATEMAN

Janet Elizabeth BATEMAN Notice
BATEMAN, Janet Elizabeth. Dearest Janet, Wife of the late David, died peacefully at Summerset Village at Monterey Park, Hobsonville on Thursday 1 August 2019. Adored Mum of Sally, Paul, Joanna and Philippa and mother-in-law to Paul Parkinson, Anna Bateman, David Cheetham and David Daniels; much loved grandma of James, Sam, Anna, Sarah, Adam, Jamie, Mickey, Georgie, Abby, Lucy and their partners and much loved great-grandma of Isabelle, Oscar and Remy. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Summerset Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Zealand Red Cross would be greatly appreciated, www.redcross.org.nz. A service for Janet will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 5 August at 3.30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
