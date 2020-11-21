|
|
|
CLAPCOTT, Janet Dorothy. On November 9, 2020, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, Christchurch, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard, loved daughter of the late Arnold and Dorothy Croft (Lakeside), loved sister of Leonie Croft, and the late Betty Chambers, Bevan Croft, and Lawrence Croft. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Janet Clapcott, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020