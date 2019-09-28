|
MARSHALL, Janet Claire (Claire). Passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer at Mercy Hospice on 23rd September 2019 aged 59. Much loved daughter of Gwyn and the late Tony. Beloved sister of Keith (Deceased) and Marion O'Neil. Loved Aunty Claire of Ross and Debbie. In accordance with Claire's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Claire's life will be held at The Music Auditorium (Block B), Faculty of Education and Social Work, 74 Epsom Avenue, Epsom on Saturday 19th October 2019 at 1.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019