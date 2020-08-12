Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Domain Road
Whakatane
Janet Beverley (nee Russell) (Jannie) FENWICKE


1927 - 2020
Janet Beverley (nee Russell) (Jannie) FENWICKE Notice
FENWICKE, Janet Beverley (Jannie) (nee Russell). 1 December 1927 - 10 August 2020. Dearly loved wife of Richard. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Peter, Rosy and Julia; Jane and Simon. Cherished and much adored grandmother to Henry and Pippa, Edward, Matthew and Alex, Georgina, Josie, Harry and great grandmother of Siena,. A celebration of Jannie's life will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane on Friday 14th August at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Fenwicke Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
