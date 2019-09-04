|
ROBERTSON, Janet Bessie (Jan) (nee Stratton). Peacefully on 1 September 2019 at Oceania Meadowbank Village, aged 95 years. Devoted wife of the late Bruce, treasured mother and mother- in-law of Kirsty and Robin; grandmother and loving supporter of James and Sarah; Hamish and Phoebe; also, Kirsten and Ian; Fenella, Simon, Callum and Ava. After a wonderful life of creativity and compassion, always a proud Registered Nurse now reunited with her close nursing buddies. In accordance with Jan's wishes a private cremation has been held. Thanks to past and present Care Suite staff at Oceania for their special care and attention over recent months.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019