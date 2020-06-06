Home

More Obituaries for Janene BEVERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janene Mae (Christian) BEVERLAND

Janene Mae (Christian) BEVERLAND Notice
BEVERLAND, Janene Mae (nee Christian). 16 April 1951 - 31 May 2020, 69 years of a very caring life. Loved wife and friend of Robert. Loved mother of Gareth and Christopher and loved friend of Heidi and Janetta. An adored Granny of Willa, Lucas and Thea. She walked her path with love and dignity. We will all love you forever Jan - Rest Peacefully. Private ceremonies have been held to celebrate Jan's life. All communications to the Beverland Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
