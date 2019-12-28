|
LADD, Janeen Sally. Peacefully on 25 December 2019, after a long and courageous battle, aged 49 years. Beloved mother of Ataya. Soulmate of Mark. Daughter of Leonie and Dale, step daughter of Dave; sister and sister-in-law of Haley and Sean, Dion and Sasha. Treasured Aunty of Jayden, Kayla and Chanze. Greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Left us much too soon, Rest In Peace. In accordance with Janeen's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019