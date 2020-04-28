|
MAGEE, Jane Teresa (Tess). Passed away on April 26, 2020, aged 75, after a courageous battle on Sunday the 26th of April, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Precious wife of the late Brian, cherished Mum of Mark & Ana, Jane & Anton, Christine & Clyde and Steven. Proud Nana of Cloe, Ethan, Broc, Danny, Kyle, Qwinton, Lily, Nicole and Jack, also Great Nana to Willow. A service will be held for Tess when all her family and friends can gather together. The family would like to make special thanks to her sister Ann for her loving care of our Mum. Also to the Hibiscus Coast Hospice and the staff and friends of The Peninsula Club for their amazing support and understanding at this difficult time through Mum's Journey.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020