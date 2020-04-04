|
SINCLAIR, Jane (nee Hawksley). Born in Savu Savu, Fiji. Died peacefully on 1 April 2020, at her home, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rod. Loved mother and mother in law of Jeanette and Phil, Joy, Rob, Graeme and Lisa, Joanne and Mark. Greatly loved nana of all her 15 grandchildren and great nana of 10. Dearest aunty Jane of Kathie (Perth, WA), Libby Rush (Auckland), Judy Bunbury (WA), Mary-Ann (Honolulu) and brother in law of Peter Smith. Isa lei. A private cremation has been held. A family memorial service service will be held at a later date. All communications to "The Sinclair Family", P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020