Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Hawksley) SINCLAIR

Add a Memory
Jane (Hawksley) SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR, Jane (nee Hawksley). Born in Savu Savu, Fiji. Died peacefully on 1 April 2020, at her home, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rod. Loved mother and mother in law of Jeanette and Phil, Joy, Rob, Graeme and Lisa, Joanne and Mark. Greatly loved nana of all her 15 grandchildren and great nana of 10. Dearest aunty Jane of Kathie (Perth, WA), Libby Rush (Auckland), Judy Bunbury (WA), Mary-Ann (Honolulu) and brother in law of Peter Smith. Isa lei. A private cremation has been held. A family memorial service service will be held at a later date. All communications to "The Sinclair Family", P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -