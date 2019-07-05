Home

TAMASEU, Jane Shanghai. On Wednesday 3rd July 2019, Jane Shanghai Tamaseu passed peacefully at the age of 81 years, surrounded by the love of her family at Auckland City Hospital. She will be missed by her brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even though Jane is no longer with us we are comforted to know that she is with her loving husband Hale both watching over us. No words can express this great loss. Jane has lived a fulfilled life and is now with God. "The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake." (Psalm 23:2-3) A service to celebrate Jane Shanghai Tamaseu's life will be held at St Mary Catholic Church, 2134 Great North Rd, Avondale on Monday 8th July 2019 at 11 am. Followed by her burial at Waikumete Cemetery. All communication to Joanne Ali'itasi Ah Kiau 021-686-046. Fa'amolemole taofi le malo.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 5 to July 6, 2019
