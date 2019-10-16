Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Jane RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Jane. Died peacefully after a short illness on 13 October 2019, aged 88 and 3/4. Much loved wife of the late Ivor Richardson; mother of Helen, Megan and Sarah; mother in law of Alan and Martin; grandmother of Diana, Bridget and Thomas. In accordance with Jane's wishes a private family gathering has been held. Thanks to Malvina Major retirement Village for their care, kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice are welcome. Messages for the Richardson Family can be sent c/- 306 Willis Street Wellington 6011. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
