HUDSON, Jane. Passed away in sleep at Auckland Hospital at 10.58pm Thursday 24 October 2019. Her last day was made as comfortable as possible and she had minimal pain over her last 24 hours. All family were present at the time of passing. Jane had been a well known and much loved Hairdresser with own businesses in Ellerslie, Panmure, Glen Innes. Jane was born 4 September 1944 in Chesterfield, England. Much loved Mother of Guy and Simon, and Nana of Cassandra, Nick and Chris. Partner of Steve. She came to New Zealand 1973. Funeral details, Church of Golden Light, 25 New North Road, Eden Terrace, (2nd block New North Road), parking nearby, car park beginning Mt Eden Road, commencing 11am Friday 1 November. Snacks, light refreshments. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019