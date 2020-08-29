|
FOX-ROWAN, Jane Elsie (nee Best). On August 18, 2020, Passed away peacefully at Liston Heights Rest Home, Taupo. In her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lauchlan Fox and the late Ian Rowan Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Lynette and Shaun McCashin, Barry and Sharon, Kevin (late), Peter and Natalie, Steve and Heather. Very loved Nana of Janice and Dave Powell, Michael, Daniel, Sarah, Kate, Grierson, Cameron, Stacey and Shannon and much loved Great Nana of Nathan, Amy, Zoey and Jacob. Loved and respected friend of Ians Family All communications to 48 Arrowsmith Ave, Taupo.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020