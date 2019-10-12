|
CUTRESS, Jane Elizabeth (nee Collett). Born April 2, 1962. Passed away on October 5, 2019. Jane passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Wife and friend to Ian. Loved mother of Richelle, Craig, Steven, Jesse and step mum to Shane. A loved daughter to the late Kim and Bett Collett. Loved sister of Gerald and John. Sister-in-law of Katharine, Sue, Terry and Graham; auntie and nana. You fought a great battle; sadly missed and Forever in our hearts. As per Jane's wishes, a private ceremony has been held to celebrate Jane's life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019