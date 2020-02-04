|
|
|
WOOD, Jane Ann. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, 1st February 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Loved wife of the late Gary. Cherished daughter of Allen and the late Barbara Cartwright. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Michael and Katrina, Paul and Yvonna, Suzanne and Graeme. Loving Aunty to her nieces and nephews. The memorial service for Jane will be held at 1pm, Friday, 7th February, at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020