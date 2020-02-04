Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann WOOD

Add a Memory
Jane Ann WOOD Notice
WOOD, Jane Ann. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, 1st February 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Loved wife of the late Gary. Cherished daughter of Allen and the late Barbara Cartwright. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Michael and Katrina, Paul and Yvonna, Suzanne and Graeme. Loving Aunty to her nieces and nephews. The memorial service for Jane will be held at 1pm, Friday, 7th February, at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -