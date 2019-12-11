|
ANIDO, Jane. Jane Anido passed away on December 4, 2019, in peace and comfort, surrounded by her loving family, from an unexpected brain injury. She is survived by daughters Alexandra (Greg Mondre) and Elizabeth (Daniel Berholz), grandchildren Zara, Hana, Jake and Will; husband, Martin Low (his children, Jessica, Thomas (Erin) and Katie (Scott) and grandchildren Oliver, Amelia, Sophie, Max, Olivia, Ben and Nico); brother Jonathan Stayt (Sharon McCarthy); brother-in-law Philip Anido (Diane) (children H?lène, Charles and Edward (Zoë and baby Charlotte). Parents Reginald and Mavis Stayt and husband Dr. David Anido pre-deceased her. Jane was born in Bledington, England, in 1949 and emigrated to New Zealand with her family in 1954, growing up in happy and simple times in Havelock North, Hawkes Bay. She was educated at Massey University and The Broadcasting School, Christchurch, where she married a Canadian student, David Anido, in 1973. Jane's career in public journalism began as the first woman television news presenter at NZBC in Christchurch. She spent two years with the ABC (Sydney) before moving to Ottawa in 1975. Jane was a prominent voice in public broadcasting at the CBC in Ottawa. Her career was interrupted twice, when her family relocated, first to the Canadian Embassy in Rome, (1979-1984) and then to the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo (1987-1992). In Japan, she worked for the NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster. Back in Canada, Jane became the national Director of CBC News and Centres Programming and Managing Director of the CBC in Ottawa. In 2015, Jane married Martin Low, a lifelong friend and new love. Their families merged, giving Jane the joy of five families and 11 gorgeous grandchildren. Jane and Martin enjoyed five idyllic years together. Jane was a Board member and recently appointed Chair of OrKidstra, an Ottawa-based organization that contributes to the advancement of children in under-served communities through musical education and development. Jane donated her organs through the Trillium Gift of Life Network (https://www.giftoflife.on.ca) for transplantation by the remarkable critical care and transplant teams at Sunnybrook Hospital. Her gift of life for others helped ease the pain of her passing for her family. In lieu of flowers, Jane would prefer donations to OrKidstra (https:/ /orkidstra.ca) or to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre "Critical Care Unit" (https://donate.sunnybrook. ca/tribute) (designation "Other" "CrCU") where Jane was so lovingly cared for in her final days.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019