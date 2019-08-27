|
|
|
KAA, Jane Alice (nee Penman). Peacefully but suddenly at her beloved home 'Parkers'. Loving wife of the late Ven Dr Hone Kaa. Loved sister to Rev Bob Penman and Cynthia, Mary and Brian. Loved Mother of Nepia and Ngarino; Hirini and Te Paea. Loving Grandma to Emere, Hana and Takimoana. Loved Auntie and Nan to many; loved Mrs Kaa to generations of school children to whom she introduced the joy of reading. Karakia for Jane will be held every night until burial at Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, at 7.00pm. The funeral will take place at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 18 Mason Avenue, Otahuhu on Friday 30 August at 11.00am. Moe mai i roto i nga ringa aroha a Te Atua. All communications to The Kaa Family - C/- Davis Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019