GEMPTON, Jan Susan (nee Coates). Born June 09, 1955. Passed away on October 14, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous journey with cancer, age 64. She will be greatly missed by her husband Paul, son Richard, daughter Sarah and son-in-law Daniel. Beloved daughter of Ngaire and Dod (deceased) Coates, sister of Richard. There will be no funeral service as per Jan's wishes. Her life will be celebrated in private by close friends and family. We would like to thank everyone from Canopy Cancer Care and Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast for their amazing support throughout. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019