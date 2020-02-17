|
HOOYKAAS, Jan Maarten. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday February 15th 2020 aged 79. Adored and dearly beloved husband of Arianne, much loved father of Maycke, Jan Maarten (Junior) and Carla. Father-in-law of Robin and Melissa; cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Olivia and Willem. A family funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 19th. Special thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at Highland Park Medical Centre, Totara Hospice and Geneva Healthcare. Rust in Vrede.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020