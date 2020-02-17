Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jan HOOYKAAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Maarten HOOYKAAS

Add a Memory
Jan Maarten HOOYKAAS Notice
HOOYKAAS, Jan Maarten. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday February 15th 2020 aged 79. Adored and dearly beloved husband of Arianne, much loved father of Maycke, Jan Maarten (Junior) and Carla. Father-in-law of Robin and Melissa; cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Olivia and Willem. A family funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 19th. Special thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at Highland Park Medical Centre, Totara Hospice and Geneva Healthcare. Rust in Vrede.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -