|
|
|
LAWRENCE, Jan. Passed away suddenly, aged 83years, on 14th November 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Peter, Mum and mother in law to John and Kerry, Sue, Paul and Megan, Penny and Doug. Nana to Josh, Jaimee, Jackson, Dean, Samantha, Renee and Katie. "Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day." A service to celebrate her special life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 18th November 2020, at 1.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020