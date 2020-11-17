Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan LAWRENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan LAWRENCE

Add a Memory
Jan LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE, Jan. Passed away suddenly, aged 83years, on 14th November 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Peter, Mum and mother in law to John and Kerry, Sue, Paul and Megan, Penny and Doug. Nana to Josh, Jaimee, Jackson, Dean, Samantha, Renee and Katie. "Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day." A service to celebrate her special life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 18th November 2020, at 1.30pm



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -