SHORE, Jan Isabelle. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 23 September 2020, aged 60 years. Much loved wife of Derek. Cherished mother of Ryan and Jordan. Beloved daughter of Kay and the late Gwen. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Joy and Bill, Geoff and Joy. Adored aunty and great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews. "Fought the fight, ran the race, kept the Faith. Now enjoying her well-earned rest." A private service for Jan will be held on Saturday 26 September at 11am, for those who wish to view via the livestream please go to https:/ /www.dreamproductions.co. nz/shore In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Cancer Society can be made online at bit.ly/jishore2309
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020